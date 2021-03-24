Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level

Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2021 01:16 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 09:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirteen counties — San Juan, McKinley, Santa Fe, Union, Los Alamos, Quay, De Baca, Roosevelt, Lea, Socorro, Catron, Sierra and Hidalgo — are in the new Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

Ten counties are in Green:

  • Rio Arriba
  • Taos
  • Colfax
  • Mora
  • Torrance
  • Guadalupe
  • Curry 
  • Lincoln
  • Chaves
  • Eddy

No counties are in the Red category. The remainder of the counties are in Yellow, including Bernalillo County. 

Click here to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes
Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths