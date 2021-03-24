Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirteen counties — San Juan, McKinley, Santa Fe, Union, Los Alamos, Quay, De Baca, Roosevelt, Lea, Socorro, Catron, Sierra and Hidalgo — are in the new Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.