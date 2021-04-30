Reopening Map: 24 counties now in Turquoise, Bernalillo County goes Green

State officials are planning to retire the color-coded system once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.

TURQUOISE LEVEL:

Counties at the Turquoise Level have three of the following or two of the following in two consecutive reporting periods: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results less than or equal to 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.

Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions

Essential retail spaces: 75% of maximum capacity for indoor spaces and 100% outdoor

Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 75% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining

Close-contact businesses: 75% of maximum capacity; no restrictions on outdoor spaces

Large entertainment venues: 33% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises

Recreational facilities: 50% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises

Bars and clubs: 33% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable

All other businesses: 75% of maximum capacity indoors; no restrictions on outdoor spaces

Houses of worship: May operate at 100% capacity indoors or outdoors should they so choose

Places of lodging: No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals

No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals Mass gatherings limit: 150 persons

GREEN LEVEL:

Counties at the Green Level have two of the following: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results no greater than 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.