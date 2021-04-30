Reopening Map: 24 counties now in Turquoise, Bernalillo County goes Green

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials announced this week that the 'Red to Green' reopening framework will now factor in vaccination rates. As of Friday, most New Mexico counties are now in the Turquoise or Green level.
24 counties — McKinley, Guadalupe, Rio Arriba, Los Alamos, Taos, San Miguel, Cibola, Colfax, Mora, Socorro, Sierra, Santa Fe, Grant, Union, Lincoln, Luna, Harding, De Baca, Lea, Quay, Curry, Eddy, Torrance, and Roosevelt — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.
Six counties are in Green:
Three counties are in Yellow — Valencia, Catron and Chaves. No counties are in the Red level.
State officials are planning to retire the color-coded system once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.
TURQUOISE LEVEL:
Counties at the Turquoise Level have three of the following or two of the following in two consecutive reporting periods: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results less than or equal to 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
GREEN LEVEL:
Counties at the Green Level have two of the following: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results no greater than 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
