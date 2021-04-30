Reopening Map: 24 counties now in Turquoise, Bernalillo County goes Green | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 30, 2021 10:06 AM
Created: April 30, 2021 07:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials announced this week that the 'Red to Green' reopening framework will now factor in vaccination rates. As of Friday, most New Mexico counties are now in the Turquoise or Green level.

24 counties — McKinley, Guadalupe, Rio Arriba, Los Alamos, Taos, San Miguel, Cibola, Colfax, Mora, Socorro, Sierra, Santa Fe, Grant, Union, Lincoln, Luna, Harding, De Baca, Lea, Quay, Curry, Eddy, Torrance, and Roosevelt — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

Six counties are in Green:

  • Otero
  • Sandoval
  • San Juan
  • Bernalillo
  • Dona Ana
  • Hidalgo

Three counties are in Yellow — Valencia, Catron and Chaves. No counties are in the Red level. 

State officials are planning to retire the color-coded system once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated

Click here to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19

TURQUOISE LEVEL:

Counties at the Turquoise Level have three of the following or two of the following in two consecutive reporting periods: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results less than or equal to 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.

  • Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Essential retail spaces: 75% of maximum capacity for indoor spaces and 100% outdoor
  • Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 75% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining
  • Close-contact businesses: 75% of maximum capacity; no restrictions on outdoor spaces
  • Large entertainment venues: 33% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises
  • Recreational facilities: 50% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises
  • Bars and clubs: 33% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable
  • All other businesses: 75% of maximum capacity indoors; no restrictions on outdoor spaces
  • Houses of worship: May operate at 100% capacity indoors or outdoors should they so choose
  • Places of lodging: No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Mass gatherings limit: 150 persons

GREEN LEVEL:

Counties at the Green Level have two of the following: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results no greater than 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.

  • Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Essential retail spaces: 50% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)
  • Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 50% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining
  • Close-contact businesses: 50% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)
  • Large entertainment venues: 25% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 50% of any outdoor space on premises
  • Recreational facilities: 25% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 50% of any outdoor space on the premises
  • Bars and clubs: 25% of maximum capacity of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable; indoor not permitted
  • All other businesses: 50% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)
  • Houses of worship: May operate at 100% capacity indoors or outdoors should they so choose
  • Places of lodging: 75% of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 40% of maximum occupancy for all others; 10 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Mass gatherings limit: 20 persons


