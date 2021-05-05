Reopening Map: 30 out of 33 counties now in Turquoise

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials announced last week that the 'Red to Green' reopening framework will now factor in vaccination rates. As of Wednesday's update, most New Mexico counties are now in the Turquoise level.
30 counties — Bernalillo, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Harding, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Luna, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, and Union — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.
Alongside relaxed restrictions, counties in the Turquoise level will move to a four-week update instead of biweekly.
Two counties are in Green — Catron and Valencia. Chaves County is the only county in the Yellow level, and no counties remain in the Red level.
Eight counties advanced to a less restrictive level since the most recent update to the map criteria: Bernalillo, Catron, Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Valencia.
State officials are planning to retire the color-coded system once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.
New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday at 1 p.m. with more details.
TURQUOISE LEVEL:
Counties at the Turquoise Level have three of the following or two of the following in two consecutive reporting periods: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results less than or equal to 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
GREEN LEVEL:
Counties at the Green Level have two of the following: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results no greater than 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
