Reopening Map: 32 out of 33 counties in Turquoise, Chaves County goes Green

May 19, 2021
Created: May 19, 2021 07:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Red to Green reopening map was updated Wednesday. According to the latest data, all New Mexico counties are now in the Turquoise level besides Chaves County, which has just reached the Green level.
32 counties — Bernalillo, Catron, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Harding, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Luna, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.
Alongside relaxed restrictions, counties in the Turquoise level are reevaluated every month instead of biweekly.
Chaves County has moved to the Green level, and no counties remain in the Yellow or Red level.
State officials are planning to retire the color-coded system once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 52% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated, and 63% of New Mexicans have received at least one dose.
New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday at 1 p.m. with more details.
TURQUOISE LEVEL:
Counties at the Turquoise Level have three of the following or two of the following in two consecutive reporting periods: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results less than or equal to 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
GREEN LEVEL:
Counties at the Green Level have two of the following: 1) a new COVID-19 average daily case incidence rate of no greater than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, 2) an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results no greater than 7.5%, or 3) a fully vaccinated rate at or above 35%.
