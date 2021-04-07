Reopening Map: Most New Mexico counties are now in Turquoise level

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

20 counties — Rio Arriba, Taos, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, McKinley, Torrance, Union, Quay, Curry, De Baca, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy, Chaves, Lincoln, Socorro, Sierra, Catron, Mora, Colfax — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.