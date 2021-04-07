Reopening Map: Most New Mexico counties are now in Turquoise level | KOB 4

Reopening Map: Most New Mexico counties are now in Turquoise level

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 07, 2021 03:44 PM
Created: April 07, 2021 01:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

20 counties — Rio Arriba, Taos, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, McKinley, Torrance, Union, Quay, Curry, De Baca, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy, Chaves, Lincoln, Socorro, Sierra, Catron, Mora, Colfax — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

Three counties are in Green:

  • Harding
  • San Miguel
  • Cibola

The remainder of the counties are in Yellow, including Bernalillo County. No counties are in the Red category.

Click here to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19


