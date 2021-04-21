Reopening Map: Most New Mexico counties remain the same, some regress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most New Mexico counties remain the same color on the latest biweekly reopening map update, but some have regressed.

14 counties — Cibola, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance and Union — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.