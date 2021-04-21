Reopening Map: Most New Mexico counties remain the same, some regress

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2021 01:03 PM
Created: April 21, 2021 07:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most New Mexico counties remain the same color on the latest biweekly reopening map update, but some have regressed.
14 counties — Cibola, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance and Union — are in the Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.
Three counties are in Green:
Colfax County has been moved to the Red tier. The remainder of the counties are in Yellow, including Bernalillo County.
Five counties advanced to a less restrictive tier: Cibola, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Otero and San Miguel.
Nine counties regressed to either the Yellow or Red tier: Catron, Chaves, Eddy, Harding, Lincoln, Rio Arriba, Sierra and Socorro regressed to the Yellow tier, and Colfax moved to the Red tier.
Click here to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company