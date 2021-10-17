Reopening of Bernalillo County headquarters postponed

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 17, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: October 17, 2021 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bernalillo County is moving back the reopening for its downtown offices at Alvarado Square to Wednesday, Oct. 20.
This comes after several windows were shattered by gunfire a week ago.
Thousands of dollars of damage were reported, including damage to the customer service desk, and the heating and cooling units for the commission chambers.
KOB 4 was told it could take up to 3 or 4 months to replace the windows.
As for the suspect in that case - Noah Tapia - a pre-trial hearing is expected this week.
Tapia turned himself in after a video came out - showing someone who police said is Tapia shooting a rifle out of a truck downtown.
The state wants him kept in jail until trial.
