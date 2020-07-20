Reopening plans for charter, private schools vary

"We’ll definitely still do Zoom, kind of like we’re doing right now to do one-on-one with students, which over the last spring really worked well with our students," Bose said.

Private schools may have more autonomy, but the decisions to decide how to reopen aren't necessarily easier.

Albuquerque Academy intends on offering in-person learning if the state allows it. It’s put many safety measures in place, including having protective personal equipment for students. Students also won't be allowed to use lockers or share supplies.

St. Pius X will offer a hybrid-learning schedule. Each student will be on campus two to three days, and the rest will be online.

Bosque School doesn't have definitive plans yet due to the increase in coronavirus cases. The school is exploring multiple plans, and expects to decide how to proceed by the end of the month.

Calvary Christian Academy says its doors will be open for in-person learning. On its website, the school says “with our small class sizes we can ensure a clean and loving environment.”

Desert Academy in Santa Fe has suspended school for the time being. It’s working on a plan for seniors to complete their degrees.

Calvary preschool is starting out in-person. Normal days, hours and programs are available. It says it’s taking all the precautions.