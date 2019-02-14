Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration

The spending bill that will be heading to Pres. Trump's desk would fund the federal government through the end of September. It includes $1.375 billion for border fencing in southern Texas.

Pres. Trump wanted $5.7 billion and the emergency declaration is how he thinks he can get that.

"Mostly legal scholars who I have spoken to, members of the House and the Senate, Democrat and Republican, have all discouraged the president from declaring a state of emergency, so that just gives you an idea of the lack of support that exists even within his own party," Luján said.