Rep. Ben Ray Luján responds to Pres. Trump's emergency declaration
Chris Ramirez
February 14, 2019 06:22 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Democrats believe Pres. Trump does not have the legal authority to spend money on a border wall after those funds have been appropriated elsewhere.
"I believe the president's emergency declaration will be fraught with legal challenges and will not go in effect," said Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the fourth highest ranking member of the House.
"In this case, the president is suggesting he can remove funding from military-approved appropriations and transfer those to build his concrete wall. There is not this crisis that the president has described on the border," he said.
The spending bill that will be heading to Pres. Trump's desk would fund the federal government through the end of September. It includes $1.375 billion for border fencing in southern Texas.
Pres. Trump wanted $5.7 billion and the emergency declaration is how he thinks he can get that.
"Mostly legal scholars who I have spoken to, members of the House and the Senate, Democrat and Republican, have all discouraged the president from declaring a state of emergency, so that just gives you an idea of the lack of support that exists even within his own party," Luján said.
Updated: February 14, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 04:38 PM
