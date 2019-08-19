Rep. Ben Ray Luján supports impeachment inquiry

Read the full statement from Rep. Ben Ray Luján:

“I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, which will continue to uncover the facts for the American people and hold this president accountable. This is not a position I've reached lightly.

The Trump presidency is creating grave national security concerns. Our country's intelligence agencies have confirmed that the Russian government attacked America during the 2016 elections. Numerous experts have warned that these attacks are ongoing to this day. And when faced with this evidence from his own government, President Trump has failed to act. Not only has he ignored the warnings that our Democracy is being targeted, but he has also actively encouraged Russian interference.

When Special Counsel Mueller released his report, I read it in full. I was alarmed by the Trump campaign and the Trump White House's brazen disregard for the rule of law. The report detailed sustained and frequent attempts by the Trump campaign to establish ties to the Russian government and an eagerness to benefit from hacked information stolen from our fellow Americans. The Special Counsel also detailed ten different attempts by President Trump to obstruct justice during the investigation. This would be unacceptable behavior from any president.

President Trump’s lack of action is jeopardizing our elections, national security, and Democracy. What is evident is that President Trump is abdicating his responsibility to defend our nation from Russian attacks and is putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the American people.”