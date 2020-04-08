Rep. Ben Ray Lujan proposes bill that would extend federal aid to smaller communities

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The federal government set aside billions to help communities across the country, but only local governments serving populations greater than 500,000 can directly apply for those funds. For New Mexico, that applies only to Bernalillo County and Albuquerque.
“That didn't make sense. Why would there be a cap that would only benefit big cities in America?” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M).
Assistant Speaker of the House Ben Ray Lujan is cosponsoring a bill that will help those smaller communities. The bill will act as an extension to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and would make it possible for any community to apply for federal relief aid.
As it stands, no community in Rep. Lujan’s district can directly apply for funds.
“So in New Mexico, 60 percent of our constituents live in communities smaller than 500,000. When 32 out of New Mexico's 33 counties are left out, these counties and local governments can still get support through the State Stabilization Fund. The case that we're making is—all of these communities should be treated the same in America,” he said.
The legislation would also set aside $280 billion for smaller communities to tap into.
“If New York City can apply or Los Angeles, so should Taos, New Mexico or Estancia or Mora County—everyone should be able to go after these funds,” Rep. Lujan said.
Rep. Lujan said the bill has garnered bipartisan support and he is hopeful it’ll pass in both the House and Senate.
