Rep. Ben Ray Lujan proposes bill that would extend federal aid to smaller communities

“So in New Mexico, 60 percent of our constituents live in communities smaller than 500,000. When 32 out of New Mexico's 33 counties are left out, these counties and local governments can still get support through the State Stabilization Fund. The case that we're making is—all of these communities should be treated the same in America,” he said.

The legislation would also set aside $280 billion for smaller communities to tap into.

“If New York City can apply or Los Angeles, so should Taos, New Mexico or Estancia or Mora County—everyone should be able to go after these funds,” Rep. Lujan said.

Rep. Lujan said the bill has garnered bipartisan support and he is hopeful it’ll pass in both the House and Senate.