Rep. Deb Haaland on Washington Redskins name change: ‘It's about time’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After 87 years, the Washington Redskins football team announced Monday they would officially change their name and logo after facing pressure from sponsors and activists.
New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland has been publically outspoken about the team’s name and said it’s been a long time coming.
“There’re Native American activists that have been working on this issue for decades, decades and decades and it shouldn't take a huge social movement and pressure from corporate sponsors to pressure this team manager or owner to do the right thing, but I’m glad it's finally happened,” Rep. Haaland said.
Rep. Haaland, who co-chairs the House Native American Caucus, pressured the team to change its name as recently as two weeks ago and called it racist.
“They’re taking Native American culture and turning it into a mockery, essentially. The image, and they're doing it for a profit, right? They're doing it for corporate profit. As a Pueblo woman, my culture, my dress, everything that I have as a Pueblo woman isn't meant to make a profit for me,” she said. “It's to carry on the legacy that my grandparents and my ancestors gave to me.”
Rep. Haaland said she believes other sports teams, like the M.L.B. team the Atlanta Braves or the N.F.L.’s Kansas City Chiefs, should change their names as well.
“It’s very simple to me,” she said. “If these things hurt someone's feelings, you should just stop doing it. And yes, the tomahawk chop and all of those ridiculous antics that mimic and mock native culture, they hurt our children, they perpetuate racism, they perpetuate racist stereotypes, and they really all need to go.”
