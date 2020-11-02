Rep. Deb Haaland projected to win reelection

Photo: Democratic Party of New Mexico
Photo: Democratic Party of New Mexico
Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 08:29 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 12:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland is headed back to Washington, D.C, to represent New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, is expected to defeat her Republican challenger, Michelle Garcia Holmes.
Haaland said her victory means she can continue the work she's been doing.
"We have a stimulus package to worry about which I hope we can get done. I know speaker Pelosi would like to get that done, but tonight it's all about the returns, and congratulating my colleagues when they win," Haaland said. "I probably have 20 text messages on my phone right now."
Haaland was first elected to Congress in 2016.
