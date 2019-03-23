Rep. Deb Haaland visits Middle East, meets soldiers from NM

"It's so important that we have troops in the Middle East right now," she said. "It's still a volatile situation with ISIS and we really need to ensure that we are doing everything we can to make sure that they are infiltrating towns and villages in Iraq."

In Baghdad, the Haaland met troops deployed in the region to find out if their needs are being met.

"It's wonderful to see New Mexicans way over there, making that sacrifice to ensure that the United States is fulfilling its obligations in terms of the agreements that we have with those countries to be a presence, to keep security, keep peace and care about human rights as well," she said.

In Iraq, Haaland also had the chance to meet with women activists working to expand opportunities for women and girls through education and awareness.

"There's women who are working on uncovering those mass graves from when Saddam Hussein was in power," she said. "They are working to uncover those so they can return their remains to the families and the villages where they came from."

Haaland was able to get some contact information for the families of the New Mexican soldiers she met, and she plans to reach out and send her regards now that she's back in Albuquerque.