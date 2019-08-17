Rep. Haaland and Mayor Keller speak at gun control rally
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Gun control groups rallied across the country to support tougher gun laws including the New Mexico chapter of Moms Demand Action. The rally took place at North Domingo Baca Park Saturday morning.
The organization called on Congress to pass what they call common sense gun laws.
Congresswoman Deb Haaland spoke at the rally alongside Mayor Tim Keller, where he signed an administrative action banning all guns at community centers, effective immediately.
"We are going to take action and we're going to do it in a way that is legal and in a way that sets the bar for every other city in the state of New Mexico," Mayor Keller said.
Mayor Keller pointed out that only the New Mexico legislature can make gun laws, not cities.
The president of the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association Tony Mace responded by saying they are still standing on the platform to protect citizen’s constitutional right to bear arms. Mace said there are enough laws on the books dealing with guns and violence as a whole.
