Rep. Haaland and Mayor Keller speak at gun control rally | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rep. Haaland and Mayor Keller speak at gun control rally

Justine Lopez
August 17, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Gun control groups rallied across the country to support tougher gun laws including the New Mexico chapter of Moms Demand Action. The rally took place at North Domingo Baca Park Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The organization called on Congress to pass what they call common sense gun laws.

Congresswoman Deb Haaland spoke at the rally alongside Mayor Tim Keller, where he signed an administrative action banning all guns at community centers, effective immediately.

"We are going to take action and we're going to do it in a way that is legal and in a way that sets the bar for every other city in the state of New Mexico," Mayor Keller said.

Mayor Keller pointed out that only the New Mexico legislature can make gun laws, not cities.

The president of the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association Tony Mace responded by saying they are still standing on the platform to protect citizen’s constitutional right to bear arms. Mace said there are enough laws on the books dealing with guns and violence as a whole.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 17, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: August 17, 2019 06:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Matthew Gurule
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard
Multiple people claim they were drugged at The Salt Yard
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Advertisement




City leaders host town hall to address gun violence
City leaders host town hall to address gun violence
Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County
Matthew Gurule
Rep. Haaland and Mayor Keller speak at gun control rally
Rep. Haaland and Mayor Keller speak at gun control rally
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque