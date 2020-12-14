Rep. Haaland discusses future, vows to fight for Native voices

Colton Shone
December 14, 2020
Created: December 14, 2020 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Rep. Deb Haaland made history as one of the first Native American women elected to the United States Congress.
Many people are now calling for Haaland to make more history by joining a presidential cabinet as the next secretary of the Department of Interior.
It oversees America's land, water, wildlife, energy resources, and honors the nation's responsibility to tribal nations.
"Regardless of who President-Elect Biden chooses to run the Interior Department, he has pledged to make tribal consultation essentially a hallmark of his Indian policy," Rep. Haaland said.
A letter sent to Biden from dozens of tribal leaders and Indigenous activists say Haaland should be his Interior secretary. Haaland says she'll continue to fight for Native voices, no matter what happens.
"Indian country has the voice, the issues that we've been able to raise over the past term, missing and murdered indigenous women, healthcare in Indian county, economic development," she said. "Those are important issues to the future of our Indian tribes."
