Rep. Haaland kicks off series of town halls

Haaland was also asked about President Trump's remarks towards politicians of color. Haaland recently wrote a scathing op-ed in The New York Times addressing his remarks.

"Our president is a president of everybody, he's not just a president of the people he wants to be president of," Haaland said. "He's the president of the United States and represents every single person in this country. Of course these racist and bigoted comments, they have no place in our national discourse. We need to be thinking about how we're going to help each other, how we're going to bring people together."

Saturday was the first of four town halls Haaland is hosting in an effort to be accessible to the public.