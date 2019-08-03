Rep. Haaland kicks off series of town halls | KOB 4
Rep. Haaland kicks off series of town halls

Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 08:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the hot topics at Rep. Deb Haaland's town hall Saturday was the presidential race and her endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Warren came under fire for saying she was Native American. At the town hall, Haaland defended that endorsement. 

"She admitted that yes, she has Indian ancestry, she wasn't asking to be a member of any tribe," Haaland said. "I just think that in this day and age we need as many allies as we can possibly get and she is an absolute ally for Indian country." 

Haaland was also asked about President Trump's remarks towards politicians of color. Haaland recently wrote a scathing op-ed in The New York Times addressing his remarks. 

"Our president is a president of everybody, he's not just a president of the people he wants to be president of," Haaland said. "He's the president of the United States and represents every single person in this country. Of course these racist and bigoted comments, they have no place in our national discourse. We need to be thinking about how we're going to help each other, how we're going to bring people together." 

Saturday was the first of four town halls Haaland is hosting in an effort to be accessible to the public. 

