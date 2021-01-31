Rep. Leger Fernandez proposes $75 billion for at-risk students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers in Washington are proposing a $75 billion plan to help students recover some of the learning they lost during the pandemic.



“We must make sure that Covid doesn’t worsen the education divide,” said U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.



In New Mexico, public schools were forced to close their doors in March because of the pandemic. Since then, some districts have reopened to younger students in small groups or in a hybrid model.

Recently, the state said districts can bring all grades back for in-person learning as long as they meet certain requirements and stay in a hybrid model.