Rep. Torres Small to vote for impeaching Pres. Trump

However, Atkeson doesn't believe that will necessarily be the case.

"She can play local politics, and she can survive the 2020 election, certainly," Atkeson said. "She's in a competitive contest, it's a tough contest but there are a lot of things going in her favor including a senate race going on in the state that will potentially benefit Democrats down the line."

Atkeson also believes the Democratic Party will generously fund her re-election campaign to keep the seat blue.

"That being said, I expect Republicans to throw as much as they can in this because they want it back, they want that seat back," Atkeson said.



