Rep. Torres Small to vote for impeaching Pres. Trump

Chris Ramirez
Updated: December 16, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: December 16, 2019 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All three U.S. representatives plan to vote for the impeachment on President Donald Trump.
Political experts believe Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who serves a traditionally conservative district, is rolling the dice with her decision.
"It's a little surprising because there is a lot of tension and stress for her over this vote because she is from a conservative, Republican-leaning district," said UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson.
The New Mexico Republican Party believes if Torres Small ultimately votes for impeaching the president, she will be voted out next year.
However, Atkeson doesn't believe that will necessarily be the case.
"She can play local politics, and she can survive the 2020 election, certainly," Atkeson said. "She's in a competitive contest, it's a tough contest but there are a lot of things going in her favor including a senate race going on in the state that will potentially benefit Democrats down the line."
Atkeson also believes the Democratic Party will generously fund her re-election campaign to keep the seat blue.
"That being said, I expect Republicans to throw as much as they can in this because they want it back, they want that seat back," Atkeson said.
