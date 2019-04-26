Repairs nearly complete following fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center

A restoration company is nearly finished making about $600,000 worth of repairs.



"What they were able to do thus far is replace carpets in our backstage hallways, carpet upstairs outside the staff offices that was affected as well, new paint, wall paper vinyl,” said Alberto Cuessy, the center's acting director.

He said the theater is already being used for rehearsals for an upcoming performance. There are 9 graduations scheduled at the theater in May – that won't have to be canceled.



"They sanded the entire stage we're standing on down to the original wood deck and put a brand new coat of paint on it and it looks beautiful," said Cuessy.



The fire on March 10 was allegedly started by an overnight security guard and his friend as they smoked fake joints made out of weeds. Mathew Luxon and Lyle Thompson are both facing charges.



Luckily, Cuessy said the damage was repaired sooner than expected.



"A big kudos to the staff and to the all the program directors and to the community and to the Department of Cultural Affairs and to all of them for stepping up and helping us get through this," he said.