Repairs nearly complete following fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Repairs nearly complete following fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center

Kai Porter
April 26, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Repair work is nearly finished at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, where a fire did major damage to the performing arts center in March.

Most of the damage was not caused directly by the fire, but by water from the sprinkler system that flooded the backstage area.

Advertisement

A restoration company is nearly finished making about $600,000 worth of repairs.

"What they were able to do thus far is replace carpets in our backstage hallways, carpet upstairs outside the staff offices that was affected as well, new paint, wall paper vinyl,” said Alberto Cuessy, the center's acting director.

He said the theater is already being used for rehearsals for an upcoming performance. There are 9 graduations scheduled at the theater in May – that won't have to be canceled.

"They sanded the entire stage we're standing on down to the original wood deck and put a brand new coat of paint on it and it looks beautiful," said Cuessy.

The fire on March 10 was allegedly started by an overnight security guard and his friend as they smoked fake joints made out of weeds. Mathew Luxon and Lyle Thompson are both facing charges.

Luckily, Cuessy said the damage was repaired sooner than expected.

"A big kudos to the staff and to the all the program directors and to the community and to the Department of Cultural Affairs and to all of them for stepping up and helping us get through this," he said.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: April 26, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 05:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%
Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
Advertisement




Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect likely will not face death penalty
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect likely will not face death penalty
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I