Repeat offender will be held in jail until trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 14, 2022 05:19 PM
Created: March 14, 2022 10:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say Juanita Hernandez has led them on three chases in the last year. She appeared in court by video Monday morning.

Prosecutors argued she was a danger to the community. Her defense argued she should receive counseling and a mental health evaluation.

Helicopter video from last June shows Hernandez leading police on a chase through Albuquerque and onto I-25. She eventually crashed and was taken into custody. A month before that, she was charged with the same crimes after she allegedly hit two officers in Luna County. Then, police said Hernandez did it again – for a third time – earlier this month.

On Monday, Judge Stan Whitaker ruled Hernandez a danger to the community and ordered her held without bond.


