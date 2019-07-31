Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A repeat sex offender is set to be sentenced in Albuquerque today for the rape of a 16-year-old girl.
28-year-old Edward Cebada is a repeat offender whose criminal background dates back to 2012. His first conviction was for criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
Wednesday, he'll find out how long he'll stay behind bars for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018. Cebada was found guilty of assaulting the teen in her car at Cottonwood Mall.
Cebada is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. He could spend between four and 20 years in prison.
