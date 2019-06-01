Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 06:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is one of the country's five most affordable vacation spots, according to Albuquerque Business First.
A new study by SmartAsset shows that the average trip to Albuquerque costs $2,700 for a family of four spending three days in town.
Albuquerque also had one of the lowest hotel prices, with an average of $95 a night.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Albuquerque has placed in the top ten.
AARP also ranked Albuquerque as one of the top nine most affordable places to visit earlier this year.
