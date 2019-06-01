Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots

Christina Rodriguez
June 01, 2019 06:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is one of the country's five most affordable vacation spots, according to Albuquerque Business First.

Advertisement

A new study by SmartAsset shows that the average trip to Albuquerque costs $2,700 for a family of four spending three days in town. 

Albuquerque also had one of the lowest hotel prices, with an average of $95 a night. 

This is the fifth consecutive year that Albuquerque has placed in the top ten. 

AARP also ranked Albuquerque as one of the top nine most affordable places to visit earlier this year. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 01, 2019 06:58 PM
Created: June 01, 2019 05:34 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location
Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture
Advertisement




New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week
Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week
County detox program helps people get the help they need
County detox program helps people get the help they need
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots