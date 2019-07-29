Report: Albuquerque among best cities with economic growth potential | KOB 4
Report: Albuquerque among best cities with economic growth potential

KOB Web Staff
July 29, 2019 03:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is ranks as the ninth best large-size metro area in the country for economic growth potential, according to site selector publication Business Facilities.

Albuquerque’s tech industry, demographics and workforce development were factors in the city making to near the top of the list.

>>>Read more about what made Albuquerque stand out on Albuquerque Business First<<<

Atlanta, San Antonio, and Phoenix topped the list.

