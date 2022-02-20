Report: Albuquerque real estate among busiest in country

According to a new National Housing Report, Albuquerque was on trend with other major cities.

Median sold prices have gone up:

Jan. 2021 - $250,000

Jan. 2022 - $296,750

Supply is also low, the Duke City is one of the top five markets with a big year-over-year decrease.

Months Supply Inventory:

Jan. 2021 - 3.2 months

Jan. 2022 - .6 months

Lopez said this trend is expected to continue, perhaps over the next few years, in Albuquerque.

"Whatever home you buy today, is going to be a lot more expensive next year. In two different dynamics. One, prices are going to be higher. Two, interest rates are going to be higher."

He said there are houses out there and new ones listed every day and people on the hunt just need to be patient and keep bringing their best offers.