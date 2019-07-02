Report: Albuquerque's best happy hours | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: Albuquerque's best happy hours

Christina Rodriguez
July 02, 2019 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss Albuquerque's best happy hours, according to Yelp. 

Advertisement

Seasons 52, Brixens, The Salt Yard, and La Cumbre Brewing Co. ranked among the top 10. Click here to see the 20 top-rated happy hours in Albuquerque

To learn more about the rankings, watch the video above. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 02, 2019 07:14 PM
Created: July 02, 2019 04:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Advertisement




NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
'Close the camps': Protesters demand migrant detention centers are shut down
'Close the camps': Protesters demand migrant detention centers are shut down
NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps
NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question