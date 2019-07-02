Report: Albuquerque's best happy hours
Christina Rodriguez
July 02, 2019 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss Albuquerque's best happy hours, according to Yelp.
Seasons 52, Brixens, The Salt Yard, and La Cumbre Brewing Co. ranked among the top 10. Click here to see the 20 top-rated happy hours in Albuquerque.
To learn more about the rankings, watch the video above.
