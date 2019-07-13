Report: Albuquerque's top neighborhoods for millennials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nob Hill is ranked the best place to live for young professionals in Albuquerque, according to a study shared by Albuquerque Business First.
The study was done by Niche, a website that utilizes data from public records to create a grading system for local neighborhoods.
The categories included things like public schools, housing, crime, nightlife, diversity, weather, jobs, good for families, commute, cost of living, health and fitness and outdoor activities.
