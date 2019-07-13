Report: Albuquerque's top neighborhoods for millennials | KOB 4
Report: Albuquerque's top neighborhoods for millennials

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nob Hill is ranked the best place to live for young professionals in Albuquerque, according to a study shared by Albuquerque Business First

The study was done by Niche, a website that utilizes data from public records to create a grading system for local neighborhoods.

The categories included things like public schools, housing, crime, nightlife, diversity, weather, jobs, good for families, commute, cost of living, health and fitness and outdoor activities.  

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 13, 2019 05:34 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 05:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

