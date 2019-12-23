Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle | KOB 4
Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 23, 2019 10:36 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 09:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There’s more trouble along Central; another Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus was involved in a crash Saturday. As of Monday, 11 crashes involving ART buses had been reported.

Saturday’s crash involved an Albuquerque Police Department vehicle. An ART bus sideswiped the squad car at Central and New York, according to the accident report.

The officer involved said he was working an event for the River of Lights.  

The officer was parked in the turn lane at the intersection to prevent vehicles from turning there, according to the report. While parked, the ART bus hit the mirror. 

The driver of the ART bus said he believes the officer's car was slightly in his lane, so he didn't have enough space to get through. Both vehicles had minor damage. APD is investigating the crash.

A spokesperson said it will ultimately go to crash review to determine who was at fault. The board will also determine whether the crash could have been prevented.


