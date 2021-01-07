Report: Auto thefts decline at UNM

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2020 Clery report has been released.
It paints a picture of how crime is impacting every university each year.
"One thing that stood out was our continued drop in motor vehicle thefts," Rob Burford, UNM Director of Compliance. "Just a couple years ago, we had over 200 motor vehicle thefts on our campus - which is by far - we were number one in the country."
In 2019, there were 76 reported auto thefts at UNM. In, 2018, there were 129 vehicles stolen and in 2017, there were 211 car thefts.
Despite the drop in auto thefts, other ares are not seeing as much progress. The occurrence of on-campus rape virtually remained unchanged, while dating violence and burglaries increased.
"Overall, UNM is a safe campus. People do need to make good decisions about what they're doing," Burford said. "I mean, we're on Central Avenue, borders us on the south side of campus. And there's some interesting individuals that are sometimes on Central Avenue."
Burford said he expects to see a bigger drop in crime in next year's report due to the lack of people on campus during the pandemic.
