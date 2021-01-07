Report: Auto thefts decline at UNM

Despite the drop in auto thefts, other ares are not seeing as much progress. The occurrence of on-campus rape virtually remained unchanged, while dating violence and burglaries increased.

"Overall, UNM is a safe campus. People do need to make good decisions about what they're doing," Burford said. "I mean, we're on Central Avenue, borders us on the south side of campus. And there's some interesting individuals that are sometimes on Central Avenue."

Burford said he expects to see a bigger drop in crime in next year's report due to the lack of people on campus during the pandemic.

Click here to read the full report