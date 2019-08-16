Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report ranks the best Albuquerque-area elementary schools.
Niche.com looked at state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and the overall quality of the school district to determine the rankings.
Rankings
1. Coral Community Charter School (Albuquerque)
2. Cien Aguas International School (Albuquerque)
3. Martin Luther King Jr. (Rio Rancho)
4. Southwest Primary Learning Center (Albuquerque)
5. Enchanted Hills Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
6. Montessori Elementary School (Albuquerque)
7. Ernest Stapleton Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
8. South Mountain Elementary School (Moriarty-Edgewood School District)
9. Sandia Vista Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
10. Maggie Cordova Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
