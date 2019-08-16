Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked | KOB 4
Advertisement

Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked

Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked

KOB Web Staff
August 16, 2019 09:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report ranks the best Albuquerque-area elementary schools.

Advertisement

Niche.com looked at state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and the overall quality of the school district to determine the rankings.

Rankings

1. Coral Community Charter School (Albuquerque)
2. Cien Aguas International School (Albuquerque)
3. Martin Luther King Jr. (Rio Rancho)
4. Southwest Primary Learning Center (Albuquerque)
5. Enchanted Hills Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
6. Montessori Elementary School (Albuquerque)
7. Ernest Stapleton Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
8. South Mountain Elementary School (Moriarty-Edgewood School District)
9. Sandia Vista Elementary School (Rio Rancho)
10. Maggie Cordova Elementary School (Rio Rancho)

Click here to read more about the rankings

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 16, 2019 09:21 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria
Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Advertisement




4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
E-scooter rental prices rise, cutoff time extended
E-scooter rental prices rise, cutoff time extended
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall