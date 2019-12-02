Report: Funding fails to stop domestic violence | KOB 4
Report: Funding fails to stop domestic violence

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2019 06:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The number of domestic violence incidents in New Mexico has remained steady over the last three years despite an increase in funding for services.
    
Analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee also found that the number of clients receiving services over the same period has dropped.
    
According to their findings, domestic violence affects a large number of New Mexicans. Law enforcement in 2018 responded to almost 19,000 reports of domestic violence, roughly the same as in 2014.
    
About one-third of the cases generally have children present.
    
The analysts say the number of children receiving services has dropped 20 percent over the last three years.
    
Although the state Children, Youth and Families Department has failed to implement some programs mandated by legislation, the report says the agency is doing better at assessing the effectiveness of its programs.

