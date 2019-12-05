Report: Homicide victim's body was put in car before fire | KOB 4
Report: Homicide victim's body was put in car before fire

Report: Homicide victim's body was put in car before fire

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 05, 2019 12:48 PM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose remains were found in the trunk of a burning car in northwestern New Mexico had been killed beforehand.

The Gallup Independent reports the state Office of the Medical Investigator's autopsy report cited evidence that indicated the remains of 51-year-old Nastacio Keith Travis of Zuni had begun decomposing before being burned.

The car was found north of Church Rock on July 15. Church Rock is 8 miles (13 kilometers) east of Gallup.

The report said the fire consumed much of Travis' remains and that it appeared his body was placed in the trunk of the car then set on fire in an attempt to conceal evidence. 


