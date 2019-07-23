Report: Lava Rock Brewing Co. partners with M'tucci's
July 23, 2019 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- M'Tucci's, an Italian restaurant, is partnering with Lava Rock Brewing Company to serve food at the brewery, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The publication says the "Italian ale house menu" will feature charcuterie boards, burgers, pizza, pasta and salad.
The menu debuted July 17.
Read more about the venture on Albuquerque Business First.
