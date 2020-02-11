Report: Man impersonated a deputy to an undercover officer | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: February 11, 2020 07:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to impersonate a sheriff’s deputy to an undercover police officer.

A criminal complaint said Daniel Mitchem was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase in Albuquerque.

According to police, Mitchem, 46, had approached an undercover detective during an auto theft operation and told the officer he was a sheriff’s deputy and showed a gun. When the detective said he was an officer, Mitchem fled in his Chevy Tahoe, according to the complaint.

Mitchem was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Mitchem told officers he thought the undercover detective was trying to steal a car and wanted to stop him. Officers also reported finding heroin and methamphetamine on Mitchem and charged him with drug possession.

It was not known if he had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

