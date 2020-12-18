Report: National labs in New Mexico may have been targeted in cyberattack

Sen. Martin Heinrich, who is a member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said the attack is alarming.

“The scale and complexity of this cyberattack should have us all alarmed," he said. "This massive intrusion to include the reported compromise of unclassified networks supporting our National labs in New Mexico is an assault on our nation and those responsible must be held accountable."

An investigation is underway to determine who was behind the attack, and what information was accessed.