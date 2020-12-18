Report: National labs in New Mexico may have been targeted in cyberattack | KOB 4
Report: National labs in New Mexico may have been targeted in cyberattack

Grace Reader
Updated: December 18, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: December 18, 2020 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Politico reports that Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories may have been targeted during a cyberattack.

KOB 4 asked both labs about the report. They referred KOB 4 to the U.S. Department of Energy, which released the following statement:

"The investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to business networks only, and has not impacted the mission essential national security functions of the department.” 

The report from Politico also says legislative leaders from New Mexico were briefed on the attack.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, who is a member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said the attack is alarming.

“The scale and complexity of this cyberattack should have us all alarmed," he said. "This massive intrusion to include the reported compromise of unclassified networks supporting our National labs in New Mexico is an assault on our nation and those responsible must be held accountable."

An investigation is underway to determine who was behind the attack, and what information was accessed. 


