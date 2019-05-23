Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy | KOB 4
Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy

Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 10:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The nation's National Parks are pumping in tens of billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. That's according to the 2018 National Park Visitor Spending Effects report.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt says more than 318 million people visited a national park last year and visitor spending in communities near those national parks contributed more than $40 billion to the nation's economy and supported 329,000 jobs.

“With 419 sites, and at least one in every state, our national parks continue to provide visitors, both local and destination, with innumerous recreational, inspirational, and world-class experiences,” said Secretary Bernhardt. 

There are 15 National Parks in the state of New Mexico that collectively bring in more than 2.1 million visitors every year.

“National parks with their iconic natural, cultural and historic landscapes represent the heart and soul of America,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “They are also a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry.”

According to the report, visitor spending increased nationwide by $2 billion in comparison to 2017.

View the full report here.

