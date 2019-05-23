Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy

There are 15 National Parks in the state of New Mexico that collectively bring in more than 2.1 million visitors every year.

“National parks with their iconic natural, cultural and historic landscapes represent the heart and soul of America,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “They are also a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry.”

According to the report, visitor spending increased nationwide by $2 billion in comparison to 2017.

View the full report here.