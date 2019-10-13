Report: New Mexico construction job boom driven by oil, gas | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico construction job boom driven by oil, gas

The Associated Press
October 13, 2019 05:47 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A surge in construction jobs continues in New Mexico thanks in large part to the oil and gas boom in the southeastern corner of the state.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the Associated General Contractors of America says New Mexico added 4,300 construction jobs in a one-year period beginning in August 2018 to reach 51,100 construction jobs.
    
The group's analysis of U.S. Department of Labor statistics found that top construction job-growth states all have strong mining/petroleum sectors.
    
Nearly all the job growth is in support of the oil and gas boom in Lea and Eddy counties and their hub cities, Hobbs and Carlsbad.
    
North Dakota had the top year-over-year percentage job growth in August followed by Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming and Alaska.

