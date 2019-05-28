Report: New Mexico has some of the worst rural roads in the US | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico has some of the worst rural roads in the US

Christina Rodriguez
May 28, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss how a recent report ranked the rural roads in New Mexico the third worst in the country. 

New Mexico is facing an increase of delays and crashes due to poor road conditions. It's estimated that 30% of New Mexico's rural roads are in poor condition. 

