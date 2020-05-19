Report: New Mexico saw 13.9% drop in home sales in April | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico saw 13.9% drop in home sales in April

The Associated Press
Created: May 19, 2020 09:38 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a 13.9% drop in the number of homes sold in April compared with the same month last year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports New Mexico Association of Realtors said the dip came as Santa Fe County bore the brunt of home sale declines across the state.

The group says Santa Fe County saw a 34% wallop in April as the novel coronavirus took a bite out of homebuyers’ and sellers’ appetites.

Bernalillo County’s sales fell 18.3%, San Juan County’s slid 15.8% and booming Sandoval County’s eased downward 5.5%.

Meanwhile, median home prices across New Mexico climbed 7.38% compared with the same period last year to $225,500 in April.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

