Report: New Mexico university settles child death lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has agreed to pay $38 million to settle part of a lawsuit alleging some pediatric cancer patients with leukemia received substandard care at the university’s hospital, a newspaper said.

The settlement would bring a partial end to a lawsuit on behalf of 250 children over practices from 1977 to 1997 where young patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia were given diluted, outdated drug treatments and faced a higher mortality rate than the national average, the Albuquerque Journal reported.