Report: New Mexico's outdoor economy growing faster than US | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2020 06:37 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's outdoor recreation economy is outpacing the industry's growth nationwide.

Officials with the state's Outdoor Recreation Division pointed Wednesday to updated figures released by the federal government's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The numbers show the industry contributed $2.4 billion to the state's gross domestic product last year and grew nearly 6% since 2018. The report also shows that the industry employs more than 35,000 workers and accounts for $1.2 billion in annual income.

Since 2018, outdoor recreation income has grown 7.6% in New Mexico. That's compared with an increase of less than 4% for the nation.


