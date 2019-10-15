Report: New Mexico's top 10 women-owned businesses | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico's top 10 women-owned businesses

October 15, 2019 11:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Business First has compiled the largest women-owned businesses in the state, using data collected from the businesses. 

New Mexico is currently one of 10 states with the lowest economic clout growth rate for women-owned businesses. 

Click here to see the top 10 women-owned businesses in New Mexico. 

