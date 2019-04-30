Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools

Christina Rodriguez
April 30, 2019 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss the top 25 public high schools in New Mexico, ranked by U.S. News & World Report. 

U.S. News ranked the schools by looking at college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, curriculum breadth and graduating rates. Click here to see the top 25 high schools

Sams also spoke about how a local biscuit restaurant has been expanding – with new locations and new menu items. More information about Stripes and their new locations can be found here.

Created: April 30, 2019 04:13 PM

