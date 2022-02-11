NMSP officer shot, suspects at large near Sedillo Hill travel center

Brianna Wilson, Jonathan Fjeld
TIJERAS, N.M. – A large police presence responded Friday morning to an area east of Albuquerque where a police officer was reportedly shot and a suspect fled on foot.
Officers responded to the Sedillo Hill Travel Center Route 66 where the incident reportedly occurred.
Authorities from Bernalillo County, APD and Santa Fe County – including at least four SWAT units – moved to the area of New Mexico Highway 333 and Dressage to track down the suspect. The area is currently closed.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital. The suspects remain at large, according to a State Police tweet.
The scene remains active and details are limited.
NMSP Officer involved in shooting on State Road 333 near milepost 15 by Sedillo Hill. Officer was injured and transported to an area hospital. Suspects are still at large in the area. Scene is active, details limited, more information when available. pic.twitter.com/But5Vq6R6o— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 11, 2022
