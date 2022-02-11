NMSP officer shot, suspects at large near Sedillo Hill travel center | KOB 4

NMSP officer shot, suspects at large near Sedillo Hill travel center

Brianna Wilson, Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:36 AM
Created: February 11, 2022 09:40 AM

TIJERAS, N.M. – A large police presence responded Friday morning to an area east of Albuquerque where a police officer was reportedly shot and a suspect fled on foot.

Officers responded to the Sedillo Hill Travel Center Route 66 where the incident reportedly occurred.

Authorities from Bernalillo County, APD and Santa Fe County – including at least four SWAT units – moved to the area of New Mexico Highway 333 and Dressage to track down the suspect. The area is currently closed. 

The injured officer was taken to the hospital. The suspects remain at large, according to a State Police tweet. 

The scene remains active and details are limited. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 5 for more updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on