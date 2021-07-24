Report outlines problems at New Mexico veterans' home

The Associated Press
Updated: July 24, 2021 09:34 AM
Created: July 24, 2021 09:28 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A report says a lack of oversight within the New Mexico Department of Health likely was a factor in high COVID-19 infection and death rates among residents at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.
It's one of the findings outlined in a scathing review by legislative analysts.
The report was discussed during a meeting Wednesday of the Legislative Finance Committee.
The report noted that multiple independent reviews found failure to follow proper infection control and personal protective equipment procedures at the home despite early guidance from state health officials.
Also, a pattern of deficiencies has cost the facility over $180,000 in federal penalties since 2015.
