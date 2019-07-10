Report: Presbyterian to build 11-story patient care tower | KOB 4
Report: Presbyterian to build 11-story patient care tower

KOB Web Staff
July 10, 2019 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian Healthcare Services is expanding its campus on Central near I-25.

According to Albuquerque Business First, the health care provider will build an 11-story patient care tower and a three-story parking garage.

The tower will add 144 patient beds to Presbyterian's main campus, Albuquerque Business First reports.

The project is expected to create 350 construction jobs and 200 long-term jobs. 

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 10, 2019 03:47 PM
Created: July 10, 2019 03:26 PM

