Report recommends reducing fines against Calvary Church for Christmas Eve gathering

However, when it comes to the mask wearing requirement, it was a split opinion. The Hearing Officer found Calvary Church staff did violate the mask rule but also determined the church could not be held responsible for churchgoers not wearing masks.

The Hearing Officer wrote: "There was no legal authority presented that would require a house of worship to enforce the mask requirement on attendees."

While the recommendations are preliminary, representatives from Calvary Church welcomed them.

“Calvary Church maintains our position that our actions were appropriate. We recognize these were not easy times. Most importantly, we thank God that the coronavirus seems increasingly behind us…" said Calvary Church Executive Team in a prepared statement.

Overall, the Hearing Officer recommended the $10,000 in fines for Calvary Church be reduced to just $2,500. However the final determination will be up to the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Health.

As for Legacy Church and its pending public health order citations, their hearing is set to take place next month.