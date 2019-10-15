Report: Rent in Albuquerque on the rise | KOB 4
Report: Rent in Albuquerque on the rise

Joshua Panas
October 15, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rent isn’t exactly everyone’s favorite thing to talk about. Just take it from Daniel Mock.

“It’s extremely high for what we pay considering the fact that it’s infested, it’s not up to date or I’m sure to code, the standard of living does not meet the price we’re paying,” he said.

Mock pays $630 a month for his apartment near Nob Hill. He’s lived there less than a year and hasn’t seen his rent change. But that’s not the case for everyone in the Duke City.

“Within one year, it’s gone up $20,” Leticia Mounir said.

A new report from RealPage shows Mounir isn’t alone. Apartment rent is on the rise. In Albuquerque, it’s gone up 5% over one year, making it one of 13 small cities where it’s gone up the most.

One of the reasons is because more and more people are moving to apartments and staying there. According to RealPage, apartment occupancy is at a near record level.

Those who aren’t from Albuquerque say it could be a lot worse, but Mock remembers the way things used to be.

“It used to be rent was very low it met expectations and the cost of living was easy,” he said.

Joshua Panas


Created: October 15, 2019 06:23 PM

