Report: Rent in Albuquerque on the rise

“Within one year, it’s gone up $20,” Leticia Mounir said.

A new report from RealPage shows Mounir isn’t alone. Apartment rent is on the rise. In Albuquerque, it’s gone up 5% over one year, making it one of 13 small cities where it’s gone up the most.

One of the reasons is because more and more people are moving to apartments and staying there. According to RealPage, apartment occupancy is at a near record level.

Those who aren’t from Albuquerque say it could be a lot worse, but Mock remembers the way things used to be.

“It used to be rent was very low it met expectations and the cost of living was easy,” he said.