Report shows drop in number of teens smoking, vaping

"We really need to aim for no tobacco products," said Dr. Gonzalez. "Vaping is already bad for you. It already does terrible things to your lungs, your body. Then you add it into a situation like a COVID pandemic, that makes it all the more difficult."

She said lungs with a vaping-related injury look the same as a COVID-19 patient's complete "white-out" lungs.



"It makes it particularly difficult, now during the pandemic, when people come in. They have this white-out of the lung. It's hard to tease out if it's COVID, if it's vape or if it's something else," she said.

Dr. Gonzalez hopes, with this information, that people will put their smoking products down and never pick one up again.