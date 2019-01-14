Report: Shrinking ridership hampers New Mexico commuter rail | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: Shrinking ridership hampers New Mexico commuter rail

Report: Shrinking ridership hampers New Mexico commuter rail

The Associated Press
January 14, 2019 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Rail Runner has marked another year of shrinking ridership.

Advertisement

A report released Monday by the Legislative Finance Committee shows there were more than three-quarters of a million trips taken during the last fiscal year. That's 37 percent below the peak of 1.2 million during the 2010 fiscal year.

Ridership has declined every year since, with the last fiscal year marking the lowest level since service was extended to Santa Fe in late 2008.

The report says each passenger trip cost $34 in 2017. Fares covered just 8 percent of that, with federal grants and gross receipts tax revenues making up the rest.

A project of former Gov. Bill Richardson, the train began operating in 2006.

The most common reasons given for not riding the train include inconvenient schedules and long travel times.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 14, 2019 02:37 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Advertisement




Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Bernalillo Co. to open a mental health-focused drop-in center
Bernalillo Co. to open a mental health-focused drop-in center
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight
Donald Trump
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store